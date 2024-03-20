Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $680,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 49.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 83.74 and a current ratio of 83.74.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th.
Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).
