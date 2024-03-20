Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC trimmed its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,941 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 128,710 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 44,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCX opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $45.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.38.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

