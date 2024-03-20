Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 255,446 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 658,233 shares.The stock last traded at $109.16 and had previously closed at $109.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Freshpet from $104.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.93.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FRPT

Freshpet Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $773,818.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,231,127.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $773,818.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $284,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,921,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,130 shares of company stock worth $1,338,269 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 11,527 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.