Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Trading Down 4%

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $22.71. 1,093,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,782,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 197.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.56%. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at about $749,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at about $5,088,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth about $3,517,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 104.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 77,309 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

