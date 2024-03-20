FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. trimmed its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $159,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GAPR opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $33.61.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (GAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:GAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.