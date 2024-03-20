FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.49.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTCI shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.45 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Capital cut FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.87.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 59.79% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila acquired 101,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $49,882.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 684,958 shares in the company, valued at $335,629.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 29.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 4.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 16.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 32.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 41.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in FTC Solar by 43.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

