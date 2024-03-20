Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Gap Down to $10.10

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.10, but opened at $9.87. Fulcrum Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 17,985 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FULC. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 36.65%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fulcrum Therapeutics

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $57,240.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,707,000 after buying an additional 20,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 50.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 95,272 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 188,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.