FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Issued By Zacks Research

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.3 %

HST opened at $20.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $21.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,095.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,861 shares of company stock valued at $750,071. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.