FY2024 EPS Estimates for Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Decreased by HC Wainwright

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Core Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Core Scientific’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of CORZ stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. Core Scientific has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $6.10.

In other Core Scientific news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss purchased 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan purchased 65,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $199,818.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,753 shares in the company, valued at $286,884.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORZ. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $10,700,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,456,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000.

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

