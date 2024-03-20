FY2024 EPS Estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.04) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.00). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.98) per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LBPH opened at $20.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $491.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.27. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $28.15.

Insider Transactions at Longboard Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 3,978,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $96,479,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBPH. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 6,439.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $55,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Further Reading

