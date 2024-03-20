FY2025 Earnings Estimate for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($3.16) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.09). The consensus estimate for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.05) per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KALV. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $499.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $16.88.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 41,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $496,922.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,615,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,274,279.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 41,514 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $496,922.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,615,228 shares in the company, valued at $43,274,279.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $360,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,934.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 448,522 shares of company stock valued at $5,806,280 and sold 145,878 shares valued at $1,951,071. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

