FY2026 EPS Estimates for Autoliv, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Autoliv in a report released on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $13.92 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.60. The consensus estimate for Autoliv’s current full-year earnings is $9.75 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALV. StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.

Autoliv Stock Performance

NYSE ALV opened at $119.32 on Monday. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $79.66 and a twelve month high of $123.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.67.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Autoliv news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $35,868.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,868.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,388 shares of company stock valued at $921,757. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.30%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

