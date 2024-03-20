G999 Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 48.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, G999 has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $0.83 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00084389 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00017873 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00017790 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001399 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.