Gambling.com Group (GAMB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect Gambling.com Group to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of Gambling.com Group stock opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.89 million, a P/E ratio of 46.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $14.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Gambling.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gambling.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 317,600.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

