Gary Bosgoed Sells 445 Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) Director Gary Bosgoed sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.24, for a total transaction of C$13,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,883.36.

MEG Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MEG traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$30.45. 1,239,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,338. MEG Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$19.13 and a 12-month high of C$31.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55. The company has a market cap of C$8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion. MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Research analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.3185638 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MEG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price target on MEG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$27.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.36.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

