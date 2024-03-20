Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 299,400 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 316,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,994.0 days.

Geberit Price Performance

Shares of Geberit stock opened at $589.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $585.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.60. Geberit has a 52 week low of $492.39 and a 52 week high of $633.61.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

