Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 299,400 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the February 14th total of 316,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,994.0 days.
Geberit Price Performance
Shares of Geberit stock opened at $589.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $585.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.60. Geberit has a 52 week low of $492.39 and a 52 week high of $633.61.
About Geberit
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Geberit
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Growing Twice as Fast as Tesla, XPeng is a Buy
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.