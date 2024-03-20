GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK) CEO Buys $48,300.00 in Stock

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) CEO David Wook Jin Kim purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,248.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
GEN Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GENK opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $20.50.
GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). GEN Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on GEN Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GENK
About GEN Restaurant Group
GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GEN Restaurant Group
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Financial Stocks?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Academy Sports Stock is Selling at a Discount
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Real Estate Stocks to Buy on Commission Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for GEN Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEN Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.