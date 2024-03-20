GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK) CEO Buys $48,300.00 in Stock

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) CEO David Wook Jin Kim purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,248.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GENK opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). GEN Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GENK. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in GEN Restaurant Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 657,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after buying an additional 125,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $4,984,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 26.4% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 379,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 79,299 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at about $6,315,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in GEN Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $3,398,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on GEN Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

