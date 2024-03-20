Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Down 3%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.39 and last traded at $19.44. 99,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 767,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently -529.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jesper Christensen sold 12,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $245,599.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,222.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $28,478.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jesper Christensen sold 12,404 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $245,599.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,587 shares in the company, valued at $843,222.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,678 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 138,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

