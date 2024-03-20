Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $113.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. Generac has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.19.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Generac will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

