General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.55

Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.55 and last traded at $45.55, with a volume of 835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.41.
General American Investors Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average is $42.54.
Insider Transactions at General American Investors
In other General American Investors news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.19 per share, with a total value of $42,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,039.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
General American Investors Company Profile
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
