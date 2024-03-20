General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.55

Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.55 and last traded at $45.55, with a volume of 835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.41.

General American Investors Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average is $42.54.

Insider Transactions at General American Investors

In other General American Investors news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.19 per share, with a total value of $42,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,039.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

General American Investors Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,590,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,813 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 332,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

