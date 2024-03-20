General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $279.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $280.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.