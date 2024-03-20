Gerald Joseph Carlson Buys 1,000 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Stock

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) Director Gerald Joseph Carlson bought 1,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.23 per share, with a total value of $24,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $78.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.65 million. Analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Midland States Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.92%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSBI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 99,273.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,232,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,095,000 after acquiring an additional 292,712 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,811,000 after acquiring an additional 37,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,138,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 48,109 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.