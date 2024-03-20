GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 285,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 140,032 shares.The stock last traded at $10.95 and had previously closed at $10.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GHRS. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of GH Research from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a report on Monday, March 4th.

GH Research Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $572.33 million, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 0.79.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GH Research

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHRS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GH Research by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 11.2% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 277.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in GH Research by 13,760.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.

