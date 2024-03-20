Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.30

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$23.30 and last traded at C$23.06, with a volume of 117394 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GEI. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gibson Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.18.

Gibson Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.33 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.5894886 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gibson Energy

In other Gibson Energy news, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total transaction of C$698,950.00. In other Gibson Energy news, Director Khalid Muslih purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,410.00. Also, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total transaction of C$698,950.00. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Further Reading

