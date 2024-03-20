GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Down to $43.15

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.15, but opened at $40.05. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 1,275,768 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Down 13.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCT. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Stories

