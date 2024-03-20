GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Trading 1.7% Higher

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.51 and last traded at $30.03. Approximately 1,706,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 3,122,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

