GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Trading 1.7% Higher

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.51 and last traded at $30.03. Approximately 1,706,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 3,122,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GigaCloud Technology
GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 4.0 %
Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GigaCloud Technology Company Profile
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GigaCloud Technology
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for GigaCloud Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaCloud Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.