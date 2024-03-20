Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Raised to C$58.00 at National Bankshares

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.00.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

GIL traded up C$0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$51.39. The company had a trading volume of 449,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$36.42 and a twelve month high of C$52.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.73.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 3.9991259 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

