Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$52.00 to C$58.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Gildan Activewear traded as high as C$52.80 and last traded at C$51.58, with a volume of 415736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.71.

GIL has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Canada lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.73. The firm has a market cap of C$8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.02 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.9991259 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

