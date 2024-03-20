Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.5712 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s previous dividend of $0.56.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS GJNSY opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $18.43.
Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile
