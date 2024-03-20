Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.5712 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Gjensidige Forsikring ASA’s previous dividend of $0.56.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS GJNSY opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $18.43.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Company Profile

See Also

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through five segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

