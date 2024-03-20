Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GOOD

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $13.32 on Monday. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of $536.93 million, a PE ratio of -60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.80 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.