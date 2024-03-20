Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) to Issue Dividend of $1.13

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.1332 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.77.
Glanbia Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GLAPY opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. Glanbia has a 52-week low of $66.71 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
About Glanbia
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Glanbia
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- PDD Holdings Stock Can Have Another Double-Digit Rally This Week
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Undervalued AI Stocks and Why to Buy Them
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Financial Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.