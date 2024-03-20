Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.29

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.29 and last traded at $49.29, with a volume of 95486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Global Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLP

Global Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 0.92%. Research analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 211.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.