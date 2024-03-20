Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period.

Get Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $36.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.79.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.