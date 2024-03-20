Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.96

Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.96 and last traded at $47.95, with a volume of 102772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.83.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MLP ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLPA. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 932.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

