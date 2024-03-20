Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

