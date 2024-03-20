Globalworth Real Estate Investments (LON:GWI) Announces Dividend of €0.11

Globalworth Real Estate Investments (LON:GWI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of €0.11 ($0.12) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Stock Performance

Shares of GWI opened at GBX 2.58 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.49. The stock has a market cap of £6.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.64. Globalworth Real Estate Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.42 ($0.04).

About Globalworth Real Estate Investments

Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is a real estate investment firm specializing distressed investments in the commercial real estate market. It focuses on Romania, and also across South Eastern Europe and Central and Eastern Europe. Globalworth Real Estate Investment Ltd is based in St Peter Port, Channel Islands.

