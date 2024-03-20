Globalworth Real Estate Investments (LON:GWI) Announces Dividend of €0.11

Globalworth Real Estate Investments (LON:GWI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of €0.11 ($0.12) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Globalworth Real Estate Investments Stock Performance
Shares of GWI opened at GBX 2.58 ($0.03) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.49. The stock has a market cap of £6.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.64. Globalworth Real Estate Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.42 ($0.04).
About Globalworth Real Estate Investments
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Globalworth Real Estate Investments
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- PDD Holdings Stock Can Have Another Double-Digit Rally This Week
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 5 Undervalued AI Stocks and Why to Buy Them
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Financial Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Globalworth Real Estate Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalworth Real Estate Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.