Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $12.81

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.81, but opened at $12.46. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 310,763 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Ocean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOGL

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 214.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 93,662 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.