Goldfinch (GFI) Trading Down 11.8% This Week

Goldfinch (GFI) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $129.17 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00002892 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Goldfinch alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,694,065 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch, launched in 2020 by Blake West and Michael Sall, revolutionizes credit systems by integrating them into the blockchain, enhancing financial inclusion. It uniquely offers crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral, widening access to digital capital. Using a ‘trust through consensus’ approach, Goldfinch enables borrowers to establish creditworthiness through collective assessment, bypassing the need for high crypto collateral. This fosters an on-chain credit history, key for scalable lending in emerging markets. The GFI token underpins community governance, incentivizes participation, and supports community grants. It’s vital in backer and auditor staking, integral to the protocol’s lending and governance. Goldfinch’s innovative model is transforming digital lending and borrowing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldfinch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldfinch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.