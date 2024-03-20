GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading Down 3.6%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 328,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,279,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Eight Capital set a C$0.70 price objective on GoviEx Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GoviEx Uranium
GoviEx Uranium Stock Performance
GoviEx Uranium Company Profile
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GoviEx Uranium
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.