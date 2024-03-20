Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.71. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $59.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Green Brick Partners

In other news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $51,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,185.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 31,184 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $889,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.