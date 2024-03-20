Grey Street Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 165.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,893 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded up $4.63 on Wednesday, hitting $306.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,690,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,538. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $296.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.76. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.89 and a 1 year high of $318.71.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,441,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,161,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,284,475.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $249,997.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,079,246.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,441,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,161,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,284,475.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,134,112 shares of company stock valued at $314,768,392. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

