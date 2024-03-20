Grey Street Capital LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Grey Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after buying an additional 503,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 319,294 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after acquiring an additional 911,053 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,798,000 after buying an additional 266,516 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,878,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,521. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $79.56. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.98.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

