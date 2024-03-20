Grey Street Capital LLC Has $277,000 Stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Grey Street Capital LLC cut its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LDP. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $79,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $192,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:LDP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.93. 66,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,753. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

