Grey Street Capital LLC Has $572,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 75,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25,825 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 11,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 22,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock valued at $38,521,631 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 3.0 %

Blackstone stock traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,104,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,935,939. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.40 and its 200 day moving average is $115.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 69.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

