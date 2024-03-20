Grey Street Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Grey Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.5% of Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.35.

META traded up $9.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $505.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,508,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,667,705. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.90 and a 52 week high of $523.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.25, for a total value of $239,242.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,657,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.25, for a total value of $239,242.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,657,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $200,873.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,326,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,349,418 shares of company stock worth $611,849,787 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

