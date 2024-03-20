Grey Street Capital LLC Purchases 557 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Grey Street Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 371.1% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 624.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 194.3% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

FNDE stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 530,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.57. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

