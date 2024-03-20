Grey Street Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 40,000 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 5.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,607,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.86.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VICI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

