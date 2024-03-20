Grey Street Capital LLC Takes Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 110.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,706 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $363,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 23,728 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at $843,000.
abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.86. 4,196,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,798. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13.
About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF
The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.
