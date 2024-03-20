Grey Street Capital LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,464. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.15 and a fifty-two week high of $93.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

