Grove Tops 24 Hour Volume of $34,705.63 (GVR)

Grove (GVR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Grove token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Grove has traded 34.6% higher against the dollar. Grove has a total market capitalization of $7.63 million and $34,705.63 worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grove Token Profile

Grove’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. Grove’s official website is www.grovetoken.com. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grove Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GroveCoin (GRV) is a digital asset within the Grove Ecosystem, which combines sustainability with decentralized finance. The ecosystem includes the GroveBlockchain, GroveSwap, GroveKeeper, GroveX, and GroveGold. GroveCoin functions as the native token in this network, being used in various in-house digital finance utilities and for transactions within its ecosystem. The Grove Ecosystem aims to pioneer sustainable solutions in the digital currency space.”

